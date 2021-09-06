Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Monday, September 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;62;W;1;96%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;60;SW;2;93%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;4;62%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%

Dansville;Clear;60;SSE;8;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;6;68%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;5;97%

Elmira;Fog;60;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;71;SW;8;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;61;S;7;91%

Fulton;Mostly clear;60;SSE;3;92%

Glens Falls;Showers;61;S;5;96%

Islip;Cloudy;69;SW;3;95%

Ithaca;Clear;58;S;3;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;4;86%

Massena;Mostly clear;62;SSW;5;93%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;7;87%

Montgomery;Cloudy;66;SW;6;100%

Monticello;Fog;63;W;3;98%

New York;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;83%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;71;SW;10;93%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;84%

Newburgh;Cloudy;68;SSW;1;96%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;69%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;57;S;5;100%

Penn (Yan);Clear;62;SW;5;87%

Plattsburgh;Clear;57;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;68;S;3;93%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;3;78%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;60;ENE;3;100%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;5;100%

Shirley;Rain;68;SW;4;93%

Syracuse;Clear;64;SSW;7;93%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;62;S;3;89%

Wellsville;Clear;56;SSE;3;94%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;70;SW;8;96%

White Plains;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%

_____

