Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, August 13, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;73;W;1;94%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;8;90%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;76;SSW;4;80%

Central Park;Cloudy;85;W;8;64%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;74;SE;6;90%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;75;S;8;83%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;73;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;81%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;81;WSW;7;73%

Fort Drum;Clear;70;S;6;89%

Fulton;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;92%

Glens Falls;Fog;70;SSW;1;98%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;2;86%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;90%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;67;S;9;93%

Massena;Mostly clear;71;SSW;6;89%

Montauk;Mostly clear;76;WSW;8;87%

Montgomery;Showers;76;WSW;9;73%

Monticello;Showers;70;W;3;96%

New York;Cloudy;85;W;8;64%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;80;SW;8;81%

New York Lga;Cloudy;89;W;10;52%

Newburgh;Showers;76;SW;2;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;76;SSW;5;75%

Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;70;S;3;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;72;SW;3;93%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;75;S;5;73%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;72;SW;2;87%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;90%

Saranac Lake;Clear;60;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;5;76%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;75;W;3;84%

Watertown;Mostly clear;72;SSW;5;87%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;67;SW;7;86%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;78;WSW;6;78%

White Plains;Cloudy;81;W;9;68%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather