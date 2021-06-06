Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Sunny;70;WNW;1;73%

Binghamton;Sunny;68;SW;7;67%

Buffalo;Sunny;69;SW;4;68%

Central Park;Sunny;77;Calm;0;59%

Dansville;Sunny;64;SE;7;80%

Dunkirk;Sunny;72;SSW;5;61%

East Hampton;Sunny;75;WNW;3;71%

Elmira;Sunny;61;SSW;3;89%

Farmingdale;Sunny;74;W;3;70%

Fort Drum;Sunny;73;SW;12;58%

Fulton;Sunny;70;SSW;7;65%

Glens Falls;Sunny;66;Calm;0;77%

Islip;Mostly sunny;73;SW;1;68%

Ithaca;Sunny;67;SW;3;75%

Jamestown;Sunny;63;S;5;83%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;12;65%

Montauk;Sunny;71;Calm;0;75%

Montgomery;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%

Monticello;Sunny;68;W;2;87%

New York;Sunny;77;Calm;0;59%

New York Jfk;Sunny;72;SSW;5;81%

New York Lga;Sunny;77;ENE;3;57%

Newburgh;Sunny;70;W;7;72%

Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;68;SW;5;72%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;7;72%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;66;SSW;12;72%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81%

Rochester;Sunny;68;SW;9;72%

Rome;Sunny;62;Calm;0;83%

Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;65;SW;7;84%

Shirley;Sunny;72;WSW;6;75%

Syracuse;Sunny;74;S;3;57%

Watertown;Sunny;72;SW;7;61%

Wellsville;Sunny;65;SW;3;72%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;69;WSW;3;86%

White Plains;Sunny;73;NW;5;70%

_____

