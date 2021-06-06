NY Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Sunny;70;WNW;1;73% Binghamton;Sunny;68;SW;7;67% Buffalo;Sunny;69;SW;4;68% Central Park;Sunny;77;Calm;0;59% Dansville;Sunny;64;SE;7;80% Dunkirk;Sunny;72;SSW;5;61% East Hampton;Sunny;75;WNW;3;71% Elmira;Sunny;61;SSW;3;89% Farmingdale;Sunny;74;W;3;70% Fort Drum;Sunny;73;SW;12;58% Fulton;Sunny;70;SSW;7;65% Glens Falls;Sunny;66;Calm;0;77% Islip;Mostly sunny;73;SW;1;68% Ithaca;Sunny;67;SW;3;75% Jamestown;Sunny;63;S;5;83% Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;12;65% Montauk;Sunny;71;Calm;0;75% Montgomery;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81% Monticello;Sunny;68;W;2;87% New York;Sunny;77;Calm;0;59% New York Jfk;Sunny;72;SSW;5;81% New York Lga;Sunny;77;ENE;3;57% Newburgh;Sunny;70;W;7;72% Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;68;SW;5;72% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;7;72% Penn (Yan);Sunny;66;SSW;12;72% Plattsburgh;Sunny;69;Calm;0;70% Poughkeepsie;Sunny;68;Calm;0;81% Rochester;Sunny;68;SW;9;72% Rome;Sunny;62;Calm;0;83% Saranac Lake;Mostly sunny;65;SW;7;84% Shirley;Sunny;72;WSW;6;75% Syracuse;Sunny;74;S;3;57% Watertown;Sunny;72;SW;7;61% Wellsville;Sunny;65;SW;3;72% Westhampton Beach;Sunny;69;WSW;3;86% White Plains;Sunny;73;NW;5;70% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather