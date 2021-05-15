NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, May 15, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;51;N;1;56% Binghamton;Clear;54;ESE;3;36% Buffalo;Clear;50;SW;2;62% Central Park;Partly cloudy;62;N;7;32% Dansville;Clear;45;SSE;5;65% Dunkirk;Clear;48;S;3;67% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;57% Elmira;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;82% Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;56;W;3;48% Fort Drum;Clear;49;SW;7;48% Fulton;Clear;40;Calm;0;73% Glens Falls;Clear;41;Calm;0;82% Islip;Partly cloudy;55;SW;1;61% Ithaca;Clear;43;Calm;1;85% Jamestown;Clear;46;SSE;8;51% Massena;Mostly clear;51;SW;8;40% Montauk;Clear;56;WSW;3;52% Montgomery;Clear;49;Calm;0;86% Monticello;Clear;41;NW;2;81% New York;Partly cloudy;62;N;7;32% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;54;SW;7;66% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;63;N;5;28% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;58% Niagara Falls;Clear;47;SSW;2;68% Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;50;SSW;5;57% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;47;SW;8;73% Plattsburgh;Clear;52;Calm;0;40% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;83% Rochester;Clear;48;SSW;5;60% Rome;Clear;37;Calm;0;81% Saranac Lake;Clear;32;Calm;0;85% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;5;59% Syracuse;Clear;48;W;3;60% Watertown;Clear;50;S;6;44% Wellsville;Clear;47;Calm;0;43% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;62;N;5;30% White Plains;Clear;56;W;5;40% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather