NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, November 29, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;33;SW;1;82%
Binghamton;Clear;33;SW;10;69%
Buffalo;Clear;37;SSW;5;71%
Central Park;Clear;43;N;3;53%
Dansville;Clear;31;S;6;75%
Dunkirk;Clear;36;SSW;5;70%
East Hampton;Clear;31;Calm;0;90%
Elmira;Clear;34;SW;9;72%
Farmingdale;Mostly clear;40;NW;5;67%
Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;9;79%
Fulton;Clear;31;SSW;5;82%
Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;32;S;6;81%
Islip;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;2;67%
Ithaca;Clear;31;S;6;75%
Jamestown;Clear;32;SSW;9;75%
Massena;Cloudy;37;SSW;7;81%
Montauk;Clear;46;NW;12;53%
Montgomery;Clear;28;Calm;0;92%
Monticello;Clear;29;WSW;2;92%
New York;Clear;43;N;3;53%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;42;WNW;7;62%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;46;WNW;7;49%
Newburgh;Clear;36;W;7;80%
Niagara Falls;Clear;39;SW;6;73%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;39;SW;9;75%
Penn (Yan);Clear;39;SSW;14;48%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;5;72%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;30;Calm;0;88%
Rochester;Clear;37;SW;10;56%
Rome;Clear;27;Calm;0;92%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;WSW;9;85%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;36;Calm;0;72%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;29;Calm;0;81%
Watertown;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;8;73%
Wellsville;Clear;33;WSW;12;66%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;26;Calm;0;92%
White Plains;Clear;39;WNW;7;61%
