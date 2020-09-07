NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 7, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;59;NNW;1;91%

Binghamton;Clear;63;SSW;8;72%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;67;S;4;71%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;62%

Dansville;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;67;S;9;61%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;67;S;3;84%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;89%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;70;S;7;75%

Fort Drum;Clear;56;SE;13;78%

Fulton;Clear;61;SE;5;83%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;91%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;81%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;63;SSE;8;80%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;61;S;10;75%

Massena;Mostly clear;47;Calm;0;92%

Montauk;Clear;70;N;5;83%

Montgomery;Clear;59;SSE;3;96%

Monticello;Clear;55;NE;1;96%

New York;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;62%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;7;83%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;73;S;9;63%

Newburgh;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;65;S;5;75%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;59;Calm;0;86%

Plattsburgh;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;67;SE;5;78%

Rochester;Clear;61;S;5;77%

Rome;Clear;58;SE;6;74%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;70;S;7;70%

Syracuse;Clear;60;E;8;77%

Watertown;Clear;63;SSE;7;64%

Wellsville;Mostly clear;63;SSW;8;67%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;68;S;6;78%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;86%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather