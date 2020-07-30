NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, July 30, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;68;W;1;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;65;S;5;93%
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;2;84%
Central Park;Cloudy;82;N;3;46%
Dansville;Mostly clear;70;ESE;7;87%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;70;S;3;86%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;96%
Elmira;Showers;68;S;3;100%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;6;63%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;67;SW;6;88%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;6;81%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;SSE;3;92%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;2;81%
Ithaca;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;7;96%
Massena;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;93%
Montauk;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;5;96%
Montgomery;Showers;70;WNW;3;87%
Monticello;Showers;64;W;2;97%
New York;Cloudy;82;N;3;46%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;81;W;10;56%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;86;WSW;9;39%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;77%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;2;89%
Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;71;SSW;9;83%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;75;SSW;3;70%
Rochester;Mostly clear;65;SSW;3;93%
Rome;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;6;93%
Shirley;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;86%
Syracuse;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;93%
Watertown;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;83%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;7;93%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;76;SSW;3;97%
White Plains;Cloudy;77;W;5;78%
_____
