NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, June 29, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;0;96%

Binghamton;Clear;64;NW;6;83%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;66;SW;1;88%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;90%

Dunkirk;Clear;66;SSW;2;85%

East Hampton;Showers;68;ESE;3;97%

Elmira;Clear;64;SSW;3;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;74;NW;3;81%

Fort Drum;Clear;62;Calm;0;94%

Fulton;Clear;64;Calm;0;87%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;99%

Islip;Partly cloudy;72;NNW;1;86%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%

Massena;Mostly clear;60;SSW;5;96%

Montauk;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Clear;64;SW;3;100%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;3;97%

New York;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;8;87%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;6;73%

Newburgh;Clear;65;N;1;95%

Niagara Falls;Clear;67;WNW;2;85%

Ogdensburg;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Clear;70;NNE;7;72%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;7;86%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;93%

Rochester;Mostly clear;69;W;6;83%

Rome;Mostly clear;64;NNW;5;86%

Saranac Lake;Fog;57;Calm;0;96%

Shirley;Mostly clear;72;NW;5;87%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;68;W;5;81%

Watertown;Clear;59;ENE;3;93%

Wellsville;Clear;59;WNW;6;96%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;68;NNE;5;96%

White Plains;Mostly clear;68;WNW;3;93%

