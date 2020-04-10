NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Friday, April 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;38;WSW;3;67%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;31;W;9;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;36;WSW;11;74%

Central Park;Cloudy;43;N;5;62%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;14;69%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;35;W;12;85%

East Hampton;Clear;43;WNW;8;55%

Elmira;Snow;35;W;14;81%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;15;42%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;37;W;14;64%

Fulton;Snow;38;WNW;20;62%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;38;W;10;52%

Islip;Mostly clear;44;W;7;61%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;W;15;80%

Jamestown;Snow;30;WNW;9;86%

Massena;Cloudy;37;WSW;10;69%

Montauk;Clear;46;W;14;57%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;39;WSW;8;64%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;34;W;6;90%

New York;Cloudy;43;N;5;62%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;43;W;31;62%

New York Lga;Cloudy;44;W;22;55%

Newburgh;Clear;41;W;12;60%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;35;W;11;81%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;6;74%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;36;W;16;69%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;39;W;10;61%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;42;WSW;15;57%

Rochester;Flurries;37;W;14;61%

Rome;Mostly clear;37;W;17;64%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;W;10;78%

Shirley;Clear;45;W;7;43%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;17;72%

Watertown;Cloudy;39;W;17;61%

Wellsville;Cloudy;30;WNW;21;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;36;W;8;64%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;43;W;9;47%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather