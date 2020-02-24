NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;30;S;3;65%

Binghamton;Cloudy;40;SW;7;33%

Buffalo;Clear;41;SW;11;46%

Central Park;Cloudy;47;WSW;5;25%

Dansville;Clear;31;SSE;6;69%

Dunkirk;Clear;41;SSW;13;44%

East Hampton;Clear;31;Calm;0;93%

Elmira;Clear;25;Calm;0;84%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;42;SW;6;62%

Fort Drum;Clear;38;SSW;13;47%

Fulton;Clear;38;S;7;44%

Glens Falls;Clear;24;Calm;0;69%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;5;87%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;42;S;8;37%

Jamestown;Clear;38;SW;12;44%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;40;SSW;12;42%

Montauk;Clear;42;SW;7;78%

Montgomery;Clear;24;Calm;0;84%

Monticello;Mostly clear;30;N;2;65%

New York;Cloudy;47;WSW;5;25%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;38;SSW;8;72%

New York Lga;Cloudy;47;SSW;7;23%

Newburgh;Clear;30;Calm;0;59%

Niagara Falls;Clear;40;SW;13;56%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;39;S;9;41%

Penn (Yan);Clear;42;SSW;9;34%

Plattsburgh;Clear;26;Calm;0;84%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;27;Calm;0;68%

Rochester;Clear;42;SW;10;36%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;25;N;3;78%

Saranac Lake;Clear;18;Calm;0;88%

Shirley;Cloudy;38;SSW;5;89%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;9;36%

Watertown;Mostly clear;43;SSW;8;35%

Wellsville;Clear;38;WSW;9;39%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;37;SW;5;88%

White Plains;Cloudy;43;WSW;3;30%

_____

