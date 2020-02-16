NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, February 16, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;24;S;9;62%

Binghamton;Cloudy;24;S;7;57%

Buffalo;Cloudy;33;SW;18;80%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;7;64%

Dansville;Flurries;34;SE;6;49%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;33;SSW;16;82%

East Hampton;Cloudy;34;W;14;74%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;29;SW;7;58%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;32;SW;15;63%

Fort Drum;Snow;31;SSW;16;48%

Fulton;Cloudy;31;S;16;47%

Glens Falls;Flurries;21;S;7;58%

Islip;Cloudy;32;SW;11;70%

Ithaca;Cloudy;27;S;14;60%

Jamestown;Flurries;27;SW;14;92%

Massena;Flurries;30;SSW;18;58%

Montauk;Cloudy;36;SW;10;72%

Montgomery;Cloudy;25;SW;7;55%

Monticello;Cloudy;21;SE;8;73%

New York;Mostly cloudy;30;SW;7;64%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;20;72%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;8;63%

Newburgh;Cloudy;25;SW;7;58%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;32;SW;19;85%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;32;SW;18;59%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;30;S;13;47%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;24;S;10;52%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;26;SSE;3;52%

Rochester;Cloudy;36;W;16;50%

Rome;Cloudy;24;ESE;9;84%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;SW;14;80%

Shirley;Cloudy;33;SW;10;61%

Syracuse;Cloudy;33;SW;14;41%

Watertown;Snow;32;SW;16;43%

Wellsville;Flurries;28;WSW;9;48%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;32;WSW;15;72%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;26;S;3;63%

