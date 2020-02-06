NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;27;NNE;4;79%

Binghamton;Snow;27;E;8;92%

Buffalo;Snow;26;NE;9;85%

Central Park;Rain;36;E;7;93%

Dansville;Cloudy;27;SSE;6;92%

Dunkirk;Flurries;29;NNE;10;81%

East Hampton;Showers;38;ESE;10;84%

Elmira;Cloudy;28;N;5;88%

Farmingdale;Rain;38;ESE;9;85%

Fort Drum;Snow;19;ENE;5;79%

Fulton;Snow;24;E;5;84%

Glens Falls;Snow;24;NNE;3;62%

Islip;Rain;40;ESE;8;81%

Ithaca;Snow;27;E;9;86%

Jamestown;Sleet;28;SSE;8;100%

Massena;Cloudy;16;ENE;7;61%

Montauk;Showers;40;E;8;70%

Montgomery;Ice;30;NNE;3;78%

Monticello;Sleet;28;E;7;90%

New York;Rain;36;E;7;93%

New York Jfk;Rain;38;E;9;96%

New York Lga;Rain;35;ENE;8;81%

Newburgh;Showers;34;N;6;69%

Niagara Falls;Snow;25;NE;10;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;18;E;3;62%

Penn (Yan);Snow;25;E;5;88%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;18;WNW;3;71%

Poughkeepsie;Ice;32;Calm;0;78%

Rochester;Snow;23;E;13;87%

Rome;Snow;25;E;6;100%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;13;NE;5;77%

Shirley;Rain;39;N;5;86%

Syracuse;Snow;24;NE;7;84%

Watertown;Snow;21;ENE;6;85%

Wellsville;Cloudy;23;ESE;9;95%

Westhampton Beach;Rain;38;E;9;89%

White Plains;Rain;34;ESE;8;86%

_____

