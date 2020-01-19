NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, January 19, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;28;S;9;91%
Binghamton;Cloudy;29;SW;3;88%
Buffalo;Snow;33;WSW;19;92%
Central Park;Cloudy;36;N;7;89%
Dansville;Flurries;38;Calm;0;69%
Dunkirk;Snow;34;WSW;17;88%
East Hampton;Cloudy;39;WSW;9;91%
Elmira;Cloudy;34;SW;5;92%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;38;WSW;12;85%
Fort Drum;Snow;32;WSW;10;93%
Fulton;Flurries;35;WSW;22;75%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;84%
Islip;Cloudy;40;WSW;11;86%
Ithaca;Cloudy;32;SSW;8;92%
Jamestown;Snow;30;WSW;12;92%
Massena;Snow;10;NE;7;79%
Montauk;Cloudy;42;WSW;12;85%
Montgomery;Fog;23;Calm;0;95%
Monticello;Fog;23;NE;6;100%
New York;Cloudy;36;N;7;89%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;38;WSW;16;96%
New York Lga;Rain;37;SW;10;85%
Newburgh;Fog;25;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Flurries;34;WSW;18;82%
Ogdensburg;Snow;12;Calm;0;85%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SW;14;72%
Plattsburgh;Flurries;21;SSE;10;87%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;27;N;3;84%
Rochester;Snow;34;W;17;85%
Rome;Snow;26;E;8;95%
Saranac Lake;Flurries;23;SW;13;87%
Shirley;Cloudy;39;SW;10;85%
Syracuse;Flurries;35;S;7;78%
Watertown;Showers;36;WSW;18;85%
Wellsville;Snow;30;W;10;88%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;39;WSW;13;92%
White Plains;Showers;34;N;5;92%
