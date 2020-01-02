NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, January 2, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;29;WSW;5;78%
Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;23;SW;8;77%
Buffalo;Cloudy;32;SSW;10;87%
Central Park;Clear;34;Calm;9;54%
Dansville;Mostly clear;23;SE;7;80%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;34;SSW;13;71%
East Hampton;Clear;30;W;5;70%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;18;Calm;0;84%
Farmingdale;Clear;33;W;7;56%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;30;SW;8;80%
Fulton;Cloudy;29;S;8;68%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;29;S;7;75%
Islip;Clear;33;W;5;67%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;24;S;7;80%
Jamestown;Cloudy;26;S;9;88%
Massena;Mostly clear;32;SW;12;66%
Montauk;Clear;38;W;13;59%
Montgomery;Clear;26;SW;3;77%
Monticello;Clear;22;S;6;95%
New York;Clear;34;Calm;0;54%
New York Jfk;Clear;33;WSW;10;66%
New York Lga;Clear;36;WSW;9;47%
Newburgh;Clear;29;SW;5;61%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;37;SSW;11;69%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;28;SSW;6;74%
Penn (Yan);Clear;28;SSW;8;68%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;33;N;6;66%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;32;SW;7;60%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;10;71%
Rome;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;81%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;26;SW;13;81%
Shirley;Clear;32;WSW;6;60%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;28;S;6;68%
Watertown;Cloudy;33;SSW;12;75%
Wellsville;Mostly clear;28;WSW;8;77%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;27;W;7;74%
White Plains;Clear;31;W;6;58%
_____
