NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, September 23, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;70;S;6;84%

Binghamton;Clear;71;SSW;8;72%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;10;62%

Central Park;Clear;75;SSW;7;68%

Dansville;Mostly clear;68;SSE;7;87%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;12;60%

East Hampton;Clear;68;SW;7;90%

Elmira;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;71;SW;9;83%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;14;73%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;72;S;6;78%

Glens Falls;Clear;72;S;12;75%

Islip;Clear;69;SW;9;95%

Ithaca;Clear;68;SSE;8;89%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;7;75%

Massena;Cloudy;76;SW;14;63%

Montauk;Clear;70;SW;9;83%

Montgomery;Clear;69;SSW;7;86%

Monticello;Mostly clear;66;SSW;3;90%

New York;Clear;75;WSW;6;73%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;71;SSW;7;86%

New York Lga;Clear;77;SW;12;61%

Newburgh;Clear;72;WSW;6;88%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;73;SW;10;69%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;10;73%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;72;S;7;81%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;86%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;66;Calm;0;86%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;74;SW;10;70%

Rome;Partly cloudy;69;E;5;89%

Saranac Lake;Clear;68;SW;7;81%

Shirley;Clear;70;SSW;9;87%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;76;S;7;66%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;74;S;9;76%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;5;70%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;69;SW;7;89%

White Plains;Clear;73;Calm;0;70%

