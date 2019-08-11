NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;72;NW;7;60%

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;67;W;10;60%

Buffalo;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;7;56%

Central Park;Sunny;73;N;3;49%

Dansville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;54%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;7;56%

East Hampton;Sunny;75;WNW;9;42%

Elmira;Sunny;71;S;7;60%

Farmingdale;Sunny;75;SSW;8;41%

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;72;W;10;67%

Fulton;Mostly sunny;74;W;8;59%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;9;51%

Islip;Sunny;75;NW;7;49%

Ithaca;Sunny;69;WNW;8;58%

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;9;62%

Massena;Sunny;71;W;7;58%

Montauk;Sunny;72;W;7;59%

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;73;NW;10;52%

Monticello;Partly sunny;69;WNW;7;60%

New York;Sunny;79;SW;6;43%

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;8;43%

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;76;NW;9;41%

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;79;NW;6;46%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;72;W;7;54%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;75;N;7;53%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;72;WNW;7;49%

Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;9;44%

Poughkeepsie;Sunny;73;Calm;0;47%

Rochester;Sunny;75;W;12;46%

Rome;Partly sunny;70;W;8;72%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;66;NW;9;56%

Shirley;Sunny;76;NW;7;38%

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;8;54%

Watertown;Sunny;70;WSW;10;70%

Wellsville;Sunny;67;WNW;9;54%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;NW;12;42%

White Plains;Sunny;73;WNW;6;49%

