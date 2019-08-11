NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 12:00 PM EDT Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly sunny;72;NW;7;60%
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;67;W;10;60%
Buffalo;Mostly sunny;72;WSW;7;56%
Central Park;Sunny;73;N;3;49%
Dansville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;54%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;7;56%
East Hampton;Sunny;75;WNW;9;42%
Elmira;Sunny;71;S;7;60%
Farmingdale;Sunny;75;SSW;8;41%
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;72;W;10;67%
Fulton;Mostly sunny;74;W;8;59%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;72;WNW;9;51%
Islip;Sunny;75;NW;7;49%
Ithaca;Sunny;69;WNW;8;58%
Jamestown;Mostly sunny;70;WSW;9;62%
Massena;Sunny;71;W;7;58%
Montauk;Sunny;72;W;7;59%
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;73;NW;10;52%
Monticello;Partly sunny;69;WNW;7;60%
New York;Sunny;79;SW;6;43%
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;8;43%
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;76;NW;9;41%
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;79;NW;6;46%
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;72;W;7;54%
Ogdensburg;Sunny;75;N;7;53%
Penn (Yan);Sunny;72;WNW;7;49%
Plattsburgh;Mostly sunny;74;WNW;9;44%
Poughkeepsie;Sunny;73;Calm;0;47%
Rochester;Sunny;75;W;12;46%
Rome;Partly sunny;70;W;8;72%
Saranac Lake;Sunny;66;NW;9;56%
Shirley;Sunny;76;NW;7;38%
Syracuse;Mostly sunny;73;WSW;8;54%
Watertown;Sunny;70;WSW;10;70%
Wellsville;Sunny;67;WNW;9;54%
Westhampton Beach;Sunny;75;NW;12;42%
White Plains;Sunny;73;WNW;6;49%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather