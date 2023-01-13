NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023 _____ 531 FPUS51 KBTV 130831 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 NYZ028-131600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ031-131600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Freezing rain and rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 13. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 5 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ026-131600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ087-131600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 6 above. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ029-131600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 14. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ027-131600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Lows around 15. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ030-131600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and freezing rain this morning. Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around 13. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 20. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ035-131600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 .TODAY...Snow, rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ034-131600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 326 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain. Snow or freezing rain this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather