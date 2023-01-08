NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

NYZ028-081500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ031-081500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 18. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ026-081500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ087-081500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ029-081500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 18. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

NYZ027-081500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ030-081500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows around 17. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

NYZ035-081500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ034-081500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

251 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

