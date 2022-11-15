NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, November 14, 2022 _____ 618 FPUS51 KBTV 150830 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 NYZ028-151600- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ031-151600- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ026-151600- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ087-151600- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Rain likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ029-151600- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. $$ NYZ027-151600- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ030-151600- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or sleet in the afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ035-151600- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow until midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ034-151600- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 327 AM EST Tue Nov 15 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow until midnight, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow or rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around 30. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather