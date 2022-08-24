NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

252 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

253 AM EDT Wed Aug 24 2022

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

