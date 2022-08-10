NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

608 FPUS51 KBTV 100729

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

NYZ028-102000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-102000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ026-102000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ087-102000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ029-102000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ027-102000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ030-102000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ035-102000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows

around 60. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-102000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

326 AM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather