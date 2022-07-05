NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ 095 FPUS51 KBTV 050721 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 NYZ028-052000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ031-052000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ026-052000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ087-052000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ029-052000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ027-052000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ030-052000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ035-052000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ034-052000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 317 AM EDT Tue Jul 5 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather