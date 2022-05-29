NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ 646 FPUS51 KBTV 290741 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 NYZ028-292000- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ031-292000- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ026-292000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ087-292000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ029-292000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ027-292000- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ030-292000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ035-292000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ034-292000- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 338 AM EDT Sun May 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather