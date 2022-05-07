NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

258 AM EDT Sat May 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

