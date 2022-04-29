NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

209 FPUS51 KBTV 290719

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

315 AM EDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

