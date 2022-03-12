NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

869 FPUS51 KBTV 120849

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

NYZ028-122100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

Highs around 30. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible. Blustery with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-122100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 17 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Areas of

blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery

with lows around 6 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Blustery with highs

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-122100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until midnight. Areas

of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches

possible. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ087-122100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until midnight. Areas

of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches

possible. Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ029-122100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely, mainly until midnight. Areas of blowing

snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around

6 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ027-122100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas of

blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Lows around 9 above. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ030-122100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Temperature

falling to around 15 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, mainly until midnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with lows

around 4 above. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ035-122100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches

possible. Windy with lows around 12. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ034-122100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

345 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Windy with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 16 this

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Areas

of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches

possible. Very windy with lows 3 to 9 above. Northwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of blowing snow in the morning. Windy with highs in

the lower 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph,

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low

as 21 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 14 to 20. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

