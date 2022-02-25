NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

357 FPUS51 KBTV 250833

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

NYZ028-252100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ031-252100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs around 14. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with possible snow squalls likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below to

zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ026-252100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 14. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 2 below. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ087-252100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 16. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows around zero. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ029-252100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 20. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

6 to 10 inches possible. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature

around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with possible snow squalls likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 5 below. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ027-252100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs around 13. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Lows around 1 above. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with possible snow squalls likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ030-252100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs 13 to 19. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

6 to 10 inches possible. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 17.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with possible snow squalls likely.

Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 10 above.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ035-252100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Lows around 4 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ034-252100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

329 AM EST Fri Feb 25 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs around 20. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 8 to

12 inches. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 15.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy

with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Brisk and much colder with lows 5 below to zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather