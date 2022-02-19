NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022 _____ 711 FPUS51 KBTV 190817 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 NYZ028-192100- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ031-192100- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Blustery, cold with lows around 2 below. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ026-192100- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Cold with lows around 2 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ087-192100- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 1 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Snow or rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ029-192100- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 4 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ027-192100- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of snow showers with possible snow squalls this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Breezy with highs around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 1 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ030-192100- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 4 below. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around zero. .FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. $$ NYZ035-192100- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 10 above. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. $$ NYZ034-192100- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 311 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy, cold with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 25 below. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 5 above. .FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

$$