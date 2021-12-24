NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021

383 FPUS51 KBTV 240849

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

NYZ028-242100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow showers or freezing rain after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows

around 19, except in the lower 20s along Lake Champlain. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely or a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower

30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ031-242100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

or freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows around 19. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely. Ice accumulation around a

trace. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or

freezing rain. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-242100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of freezing rain or snow showers after

midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Lows

around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of freezing rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ087-242100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Freezing

rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers likely. Freezing rain likely,

mainly in the morning. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ029-242100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs around 30. Light and variable winds. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Freezing

rain likely after midnight. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of

an inch. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain

showers likely. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ027-242100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows around 20. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely. A chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs around 30.

West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ030-242100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice

accumulation around a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-242100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain

or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Ice accumulation around a trace. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ034-242100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

344 AM EST Fri Dec 24 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers until

midnight, then a chance of freezing rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Freezing rain likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

