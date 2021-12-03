NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15, except around 19 along

Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Windy with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 14. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Very windy with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Breezy with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 30. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 15. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs around 30. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 16. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Breezy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation around an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered snow showers.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows around 13. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Breezy with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

309 AM EST Fri Dec 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph until midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered snow showers. Snow

accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 18. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Very windy with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Very windy with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

