NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers until

midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely until midnight, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow or rain showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

327 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

