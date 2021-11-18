NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

_____

842 FPUS51 KBTV 180838

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

NYZ028-182100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s, except in

the upper 30s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ031-182100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-182100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ087-182100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ029-182100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ027-182100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ030-182100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or a slight chance of

snow showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-182100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s, except in the upper

30s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ034-182100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

333 AM EST Thu Nov 18 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely or a slight chance of snow

showers until midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph until midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather