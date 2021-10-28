NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s, except in the mid 30s along Lake Champlain. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

50. East winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

313 AM EDT Thu Oct 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

