Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

NYZ028-302000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with

isolated showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ031-302000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny with

isolated rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ026-302000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ087-302000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ029-302000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with

isolated showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-302000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ030-302000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-302000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ034-302000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

400 AM EDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers this morning. Patchy

dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

