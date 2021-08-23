NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 22, 2021

063 FPUS51 KBTV 230740

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

NYZ028-232000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ031-232000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-232000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ087-232000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ029-232000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ027-232000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly until midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ030-232000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly until midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ035-232000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ034-232000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

337 AM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

