NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

748 FPUS51 KBTV 180736

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

NYZ028-182000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ031-182000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ026-182000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ087-182000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ029-182000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-182000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ030-182000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ035-182000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-182000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

333 AM EDT Wed Aug 18 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms until midnight, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

