Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming west around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Periods of rain. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

