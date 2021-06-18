NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 17, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

302 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s,

except in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. A chance of

showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. More humid with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the

upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

303 AM EDT Fri Jun 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather