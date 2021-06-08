NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 422 FPUS51 KBTV 080732 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 NYZ028-082000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ031-082000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ026-082000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ087-082000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ029-082000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ027-082000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ030-082000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ035-082000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 70s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the mid 70s along Lake Champlain. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ034-082000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 329 AM EDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather