NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 018 FPUS51 KBTV 061638 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 NYZ028-062000- Eastern Clinton- Including the city of Plattsburgh 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s, except in the mid 80s along Lake Champlain. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ031-062000- Western Clinton- Including the city of Dannemora 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ026-062000- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Massena 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ087-062000- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ029-062000- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the city of Star Lake 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ027-062000- Northern Franklin- Including the city of Malone 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ030-062000- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ035-062000- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90, except in the mid 80s along Lake Champlain. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s, except in the upper 80s along Lake Champlain. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ034-062000- Western Essex- Including the city of Lake Placid 1234 PM EDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. $$