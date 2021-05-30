NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly until midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain until midnight, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

cloudy with rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

322 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then cloudy with rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain, mainly until midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

