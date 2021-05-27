NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

353 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

