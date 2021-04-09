NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

300 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s, except in the upper 60s along Lake Champlain.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

