NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

572 FPUS51 KBTV 170704

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

NYZ028-172000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-172000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-172000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ087-172000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ029-172000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ027-172000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers or a slight chance

of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-172000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ035-172000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph until

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 16. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-172000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

301 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows 5 to 15 above.

North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 5 to 15 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

