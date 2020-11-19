NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

_____

733 FPUS51 KBTV 190748

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

NYZ028-192100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ031-192100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ026-192100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ087-192100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ029-192100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ027-192100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

NYZ030-192100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles or flurries.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ035-192100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Breezy

with highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ034-192100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

245 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Breezy

with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

_____

