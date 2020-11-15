NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Windy with highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Windy with highs

around 40. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers,

mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then rain showers likely or snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy

with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to south

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain until midnight, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then a chance of rain or snow

showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch.

Windy with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Breezy with highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph until midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

311 AM EST Sun Nov 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain until midnight, then partly cloudy with a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 2 inches. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers. Total snow accumulation

a dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Windy with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

