NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
558 FPUS51 KBTV 010747
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
NYZ028-012100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with highs in the
upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. A chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Windy.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ031-012100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers until midnight. A chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Windy.
Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Breezy with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ026-012100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then cloudy with rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs around
50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a slight chance
of snow showers until midnight, then a chance of snow showers or
a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow accumulation
a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ087-012100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then
cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely or a slight
chance of snow showers until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ029-012100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,
then cloudy with rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers or a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation a
dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ027-012100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely until midnight, then snow showers
likely or a chance of rain showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ030-012100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional
snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Breezy with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Additional moderate snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ035-012100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
showers likely this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight,
then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight
chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. A slight chance
of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ034-012100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
244 AM EST Sun Nov 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers
this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Rain showers likely until midnight. A chance of snow
showers. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Breezy with
lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches possible. Very windy with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
