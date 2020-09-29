NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 28, 2020

_____

466 FPUS51 KBTV 290827

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

NYZ028-292000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ031-292000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ026-292000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ087-292000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ029-292000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ027-292000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ030-292000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. West winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ035-292000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then

cloudy with rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ034-292000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

424 AM EDT Tue Sep 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather