NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, September 21, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning, then hazy this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning, then hazy this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning, then hazy this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Hazy. Highs in the mid
60s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear until midnight, then becoming partly cloudy.
Hazy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning, then hazy this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
305 AM EDT Tue Sep 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost this morning. hazy this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, hazy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
