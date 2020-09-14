NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the mid 40s

along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph until midnight, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the mid 40s

along Lake Champlain. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 14 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather